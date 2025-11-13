Shrewsbury Town loan goalkeeper receives maiden England under-21 call-up

Goalkeeper Harrison, who is on loan from Manchester United, was originally included in the under-20 squad, which he has represented twice.

But the withdrawal of Birmingham City shot-stopper James Beadle, who is loan from Brighton, means that Harrison has been promoted into Lee Carsley's 21-man squad.

The 19-year-old has played eight times for Shrewsbury in all competitions this term, including six appearances in League Two, keeping one clean sheet.

He has not featured in the league since a 2-0 defeat at Harrogate Town on September 20, with fellow youngster Will Brook jumping ahead of him in the pecking order in recent weeks.

England currently sit second in their qualifying group for the 2027 Under-21 European Championships in Albania and Serbia, but boast a game in hand on leaders Slovakia, who they trail by a single point.