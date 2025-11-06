Michael Appleton makes 'a lot in his locker' claim about Shrewsbury Town 'delight'

Teenage attacker Kabia, who turns 20 next month, has been a bright spark in a challenging first few months of the season for Town having joined on loan from Arsenal.

The Netherlands-born trickster is yet to score for Shrewsbury but his electric displays have drawn real admiration from Town fans and head coach Appleton. Kabia has played in a number of roles including out wide, wing-back and in a forward line.

Appleton was keen to stress the youngster's understanding of less glamorous parts of the game were beyond his years and has tipped the Gunners talent for a bright future.

"On Saturday he went from playing wing-back to playing up top," said head coach Appleton.

"He's just an absolute delight to work with. He just gets on with it and is brilliant. I can't speak highly enough of him.

"He's got a super strength with his pace, but the kid knows how to block, how to press, hold people off, he's got a lot in his locker and he's going to have a really good future ahead of him."

Kabia agreed a season-long loan with Town and Appleton added: "We just want to make sure the next six months or so are with Shrewsbury."

Kabia was a late window signing for Town and since his debut on August 30 the winger has started in every match for his side in all competitions.

He has made the impression that a former Gunners loan attacker, Charles Sagoe Junior, failed to do last term. Sagoe Junior made just five starts for Shrewsbury - and 18 appearances in all - before his loan was cut short midway through the season.

Town return to League Two action on Saturday with a challenging short trip to Crewe for a Saturday lunchtime clash.

Appleton's men safely booked their slot in the FA Cup second round next month after negotiating a tricky tie at non-league South Shields last time out.