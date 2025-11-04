Shrewsbury Town boss makes point about injury 'risk' for duo after withdrawals

The experienced and versatile Clucas, 35, trudged off after just 13 minutes of the first round success in the north east and was replaced by Mal Benning at left wing-back.

Boss Appleton, whose side progressed with a 3-1 victory, revealed summer signing Clucas had felt discomfort in his Achilles following an awkward landing in the early stages.

He was withdrawn from the tie and was joined on the sidelines by midfielder Tom Sang at half-time after Sang, who netted his side's third goal just before the break, also felt an issue.

"He's got a bit of an issue with his Achilles," said Appleton of Clucas, one of just two Town players to start all 14 League Two games so far this term.

"He went up for a header early on and fell awkwardly. It was sore for a while.

"He was in pain and it was too much of a risk to keep him on the pitch, we felt. We'll manage him and see how he responds for a bit more of an indication for later in the week."

Appleton's improving Shrewsbury, who are now five games unbeaten, head to play-off chasing Crewe in league action on Saturday lunchtime.

The head coach will hope he has Clucas and Sang to call upon as the latter was also withdrawn during the Cup tie.

Sang, 26, reacted smartly to turn in his second Shrewsbury goal - a second in Cup action having netted in the EFL Cup exit to Grimsby in August.

Appleton was pleased to see the former Port Vale man find the net and did not want to further risk any calf issue.

"I'm glad Sangy got on the scoresheet, he's had a mixed bag since he's come in, one or two knocks and injuries," Appleton added.

"He had a little bit of a calf issue at half-time which we felt we didn't need to risk so we took him off. I'm happy for him because he had a really good half and influence."