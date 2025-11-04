Anthony Scully full of praise for spot-on decision from Shrewsbury Town colleague

Michael Appleton's Town booked a second round date on the road at another non-league outfit, National League strugglers Sutton United, having avoided a banana skin in the north east.

Salop opened the scoring at ambitious National North high-flyers Shields from the penalty spot as attacker Scully netted the first of his first-half double.

The brace made it three goals in two games for Irishman Scully and he revealed afterwards it was a selfless call from skipper and striker Marquis to hand him responsibility from 12 yards.

"It wasn't pre-determined to be fair," Scully said having been asked about Shrewsbury's first spot-kick of the season.

"John and I practice penalties all the time. John being the captain, as a striker with his record, I gave him the ball to have it and he said 'no, you have it' - so fair play to him as a captain.

"I think that shows what he's like as a person, team-mate and captain, so I'm just happy I scored.

"I normally go a little higher with them, but it went in."

Scully made it two with a poacher's finish and almost had a first-half treble, but Tom Sang pounced to net a rebound after an effort was saved.

The former Portsmouth and Lincoln man added: "As a striker you need to get in between the post (for the second), I was getting pulled back and was going to call for a penalty, but luckily I got my toe on it."

Town are one of just seven League Two clubs yet to be awarded a penalty this season. Grimsby and Gillingham lead the way with five and Appleton has made the point Shrewsbury have been hard done to.

The head coach said: "There has probably been numerous occasions we should've had a penalty but to get one for the first goal in such an important game is really big for us."