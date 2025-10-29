An unbeaten month, first league goals and strokes of luck - The debrief from Shrewsbury Town's 2-2 draw at Oldham Athletic

Here, we look back on the key talking points from Saturday's 2-2 draw at Oldham Athletic.

An Unbeaten Month

Michael Appleton the head coach of Shrewsbury Town

October has proven to be a good month for Shrewsbury, and a much needed good month at that.

Saturday's draw backed up the 0-0 draw at Barrow at the start of the month, as well as the back-to-back home wins against Cambridge United and Crawley Town.

Those eight points have lifted Town out of the League Two relegation zone, and account for over 60 per cent of the points they have picked up all season.

With five goals scored and just two conceded, both on Saturday, the draw at Oldham rounded off a positive month for Michael Appleton's side, albeit it could have been even better without the host's 95th minute equaliser.

Charmed Life

Ismeal Kabia of Shrewsbury Town and Luke Hannant of Oldham Athletic

While it may have felt like two points lost after the late drama on Saturday, the first half performance did not deserve anything as far as Shrewsbury were concerned.

Oldham dominated proceedings, and almost took the lead after just three minutes when Michael Mellon was denied by a combination of Will Brook and the post.

The hosts hit the woodwork two more times before half time, and forfeited a number of decent goal-scoring opportunities to let Shrewsbury off the hook.

After the game Appleton spoke of his frustration at his side's first half showing, and must have been counting his luck given the number of near-misses Town endured.

Injury Concern

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Ryan Woods of Oldham Athletic

Midfield general Taylor Perry recently celebrated 100 games for Shrewsbury Town, but he may face a spell on the side-lines after picking up a nasty gash to his leg.

The injury happened in the build up to Oldham's first goal on Saturday, and left Perry requiring treatment that delayed the restart of the game.

The 24-year-old tried to play on, but could only manage eight more minutes before being replaced by Josh Ruffels.

Appleton confirmed that Perry was hobbling around without much feeling in his leg after the game, but was hopeful that the absence would not be as length as a muscular injury.

Opened Accounts

Anthony Scully of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1

The goals on Saturday were scored by Anthony Scully and Tommy McDermott, and opened both forwards League Two accounts for the season in the process.

Scully's effort, a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty box, crashed in off the crossbar, and brought a deserving end to the Irish forward's goal drought.

He was praised post match by Appleton and fellow goal scorer McDermott, who spoke highly of his teammate and the partnership they are beginning to form.

The Burnley loanee had netted in the EFL Trophy already this season, but his 91st minute goal was his first in league football, and should have won the game for Shrewsbury.

However...

Over Excited

After the wild celebrations that followed McDermott's there was an issue for the visitors. The game had to restart.

McDermott admitted himself that he 'thought he had won the game' when he netted in front of the away fans, but with more than four minutes left there was plenty of time for Oldham to pile the pressure on Shrewsbury.

It appeared that Town did not know where to be at points, and the natural instinct to camp behind the ball cost them when former-Salop academy midfielder Ryan Woods was given time and space to deliver a cross that was headed home by Joe Garner.

It was a harsh lesson for Shrewsbury that while games are 90 minutes long, you can take the lead in the 91st minute and still not win.