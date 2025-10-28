"We can't start any game like that" - Michael Appleton calls for Shrewsbury to be quicker out of the blocks after Oldham Athletic stalemate

Salop picked up after the break to snatch a point, but were lacklustre in a first half that saw them register just one shot on goal.

And Appleton revealed that stern words at half time were needed to kick Shrewsbury back into gear, and allow them to show the form that now has them four games unbeaten.

Michael Appleton the head coach of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time

"I thought we had a lot of good moments in the second half, and I don't know exactly what the stats were but I imagine our box entries would have quadrupled from first half to second half," Appleton said. "We scored two really well taken goals, and the team in the second half was certainly more like us, and more like what we've shown in recent weeks.

"We've got to continue that because we can't start any game like we did today, especially away from home."

The Town boss was also full of praise for the two goal scorers, Anthony Scully and Tommy McDermott, who both netted their first league goals of the season at Boundary Park.

Anthony Scully of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1

Irish forward Scully opened the scoring with a stunning effort from range, and his manager said it was the least the 26-year-old deserved after his performances in recent weeks.

"Anthony has got that in hid locker, no problem, and he'll be disappointed as well because of the one he dragged past the far post was made for him. It was his type of finish," he said. "I'm delighted that he's got on the scoresheet because he's been ever so close in the last couple of weeks, so hopefully this will make him feel good about himself and be proud that he's contributing from a goals point of view."

Appleton also discussed how pleased he was for Burnley loanee McDermott to open his account in League Two, having netted his first goal for Town in the EFL Trophy.

Tommy McDermott of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2

"It was a good, patient move and we picked the right pass at the right moment," he said. "The first touch from Tommy and the coolness to pick his moment was good

"It might have taken a slight deflection on its way in but the goal opened up for him, and I'm glad for him as well because he's rattled the woodwork a few times since he's been at the football club and now he's got his goal."