Dave Edwards column: Still a good Shrewsbury point after late drama - now to face the Pep of non-league!

Unbeaten with two wins and two draws - two home wins at that, with three clean sheets, is a lot better and what was needed.

Town will obviously feel disappointment with the manner in which they conceded so late in the game at Oldham. It felt like a real sucker punch having taken that stoppage-time lead through Tommy McDermott.

Because of that you feel like it's two points lost, but away from home and in the manner of how Shrewsbury played overall it was definitely a good point.

In the first half Town were nowhere near the standards they have hit in recent games and were lucky to be level at the break.