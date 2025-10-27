'It would be selfish to talk about myself' - Shrewsbury goal scorer shares mixed emotions after scoring first career league goal in 2-2 draw at Oldham

The 20-year-old looked to have won the game for Salop with his 90th minute strike at Boundary Park in front of over 800 travelling fans, only for Joe Garner's header to salvage a point for the hosts.

It left McDermott feeling a mixture of emotions after the game, and despite being proud of his achievement he was unable to enjoy the moment as much as he might have liked.

"It's a massive learning curve and shows you can never switch off in games," the Burnley loanee said. "We all thought we'd won the game after scoring in the 90th minute, and it was one of the best feelings of my life.

"As much as I'd like to make it about me we needed to see the game out and get three points.

"It would be selfish of me to come here and speak about my goal when there were three points on the line and we weren't able to get them.

"There are definitely things I need to learn. For example, going crazy after scoring in the 90th minute and then going on and conceding.

"It's a good feeling and I'm glad to get my first goal, but there are things I need to go back and look at and learn from."

All four goals were scored in the second half during a chaotic afternoon in Lancashire, and McDermott revealed some honest discussions at half time were needed to get Town up to the required levels.

"The first half was nowhere near us, and was more like how we were at the start of the season," he said. "We were nowhere near aggressive enough, but we had a great reaction after a good chat at half time.

"If you start games like that you make yourselves vulnerable, and you saw with how we started in the second half it was a totally different game.

"We've had a look at the goals and they just can't happen.

"There's definitely things we could have done to stop them, and it hurts us conceding late.

"We've looked at them, and we're going to make sure we rectify them because we've been in some decent form in recent weeks and we need that to continue.

"We'll keep working hard on the training pitch now and see what we can come up with."