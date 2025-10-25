Oldham Athletic 2 Shrewsbury Town 2: Salop denied third straight win after netting in added time

Salop had taken the lead less than a minute into the second half through Anthony Scully's long-range effort, only for Tom Pett to equalise for the hosts.

Tommy McDermott appeared to have won the game for the visitors in the 90th minute, but Oldham again fought back, and Joe Garner headed home for 2-2 four minutes later.

For the third week in a row Appleton named an unchanged starting 11, with the only change in the matchday squad coming on the bench, where Tom Anderson replaced Mal Benning.

The backbone of Town's recent upturn in form had been their defensive solidity, but they showed early signs of frailty as the hosts made a fast start.

The hosts were denied by the woodwork three times in the first half, as Michael Mellon saw to efforts hit the post, while Ethan Robson's fierce effort from range cannoned off the crossbar.

Salop keeper Will Brook was perhaps fortunate to remain on the pitch after he misjudged a long ball and took out Jake Caprice near the corner flag with a rash challenge.

Despite calls for the harshest punishment from the home crowd, referee Abigail Byrne brandished a yellow card, with the number of covering bodies probably saving the 21-year-old from seeing red.

The only positive from the opening 45 minutes was that Shrewsbury went in at half time level, and after what must have been some stern words from Appleton at half time they came out flying for the second half.

Tom Sang's cross was only half cleared by Donervon Daniels to the edge of the box, where Scully arrived to fire home a stunning effort via the crossbar.

Having had their own issues with the woodwork in the first half the irony of Town scoring in that manner only served to anger the hosts, and five minutes later they turned grief into goals.

Robson was released down the left and cut the ball back to Pett, who could not miss from the centre of the box 12 yards out and fired home a simple finish.

The game quietened down for much of the second half as both sides showed a lack of quality in the final third, only for Town to steal all three points in the last five minutes.

Oldham gave the ball away cheaply in midfield and allowed Ismeal Kabia to drive into the box.

His cross found McDermott unmarked, and the Burnley loanee slotted home to send the 350 travelling fans into dreamland as they thought they had snatched the win.

However, they were pegged back instantly once again, as Joe Garner headed home with one of the last touches of the game to share the spoils.

The draw extends Shrewsbury's unbeaten run to four games, but the achievement of three consecutive league wins for the first time since 2023 was not to be.