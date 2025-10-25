Dan Stacey player ratings: Star man gets an 8 but four get 5s as Shrewsbury draw 2-2 at Oldham

Will Brook:

Several shaky moments - including a foul he was perhaps fortunate not to see red for - but made some important saves too. May feel he could have done more to prevent Garner's 94th minute header.

Chaotic 5

Luca Hoole:

Committed four fouls - one of which he was booked for - on a challenging afternoon. Oldham's opener came down his side which will frustrate him.

Booked 5

Sam Stubbs:

Stood up to the physical challenge from Oldham's attackers and made some crucial interventions in the first half. Booked for a scuffle with goal scorer Garner.

Assertive 6

Will Boyle:

Despite the pressure Town found themselves under Boyle did not seem to have much to do. When he was required he did well enough.

Steady 6

Ismeal Kabia:

Had the beating of his man on several occasions and was at the heart of most good things Shrewsbury did all afternoon. Had a big hand in both goals.

Eye-catching 8

Tom Sang:

Struggled in the first half - as did all his teammates - but did well to help Town get a hold off the game after the break.

Energetic 7

Taylor Perry:

Tried to get things going in the engine room but struggled in the basketball-game chaos. Subbed off with a gashed leg which hopefully will not be serious.

Quiet 5

Sam Clucas:

Fired a decent chance wide from inside the box late on. Put in a solid if unspectacular shift all afternoon.

Solid 6

Tommy McDermott:

Must have thought his first league goal for Town would have been the winner late on. Enjoyed his celebrations at the club he left as a 12-year-old, but denied the match-winning moment

Scored 7

Anthony Scully:

His stunning goal straight after the restart set the tone for a crazy second half. Hopefully the first of many in a Shrewsbury shirt.

Screamer 7

George Lloyd:

Ran his blood to water all afternoon but had little to no service from an attacking point of view. Not his afternoon.

Tried 5

Substitutes: Ruffels (6), Aneke (N/A)