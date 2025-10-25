Dan Stacey player ratings: Star man gets an 8 but four get 5s as Shrewsbury draw 2-2 at Oldham
Dan Stacey rates the players from Shrewsbury Town's 2-2 draw at Oldham Athletic.
Will Brook:
Several shaky moments - including a foul he was perhaps fortunate not to see red for - but made some important saves too. May feel he could have done more to prevent Garner's 94th minute header.
Chaotic 5
Luca Hoole:
Committed four fouls - one of which he was booked for - on a challenging afternoon. Oldham's opener came down his side which will frustrate him.
Booked 5
Sam Stubbs:
Stood up to the physical challenge from Oldham's attackers and made some crucial interventions in the first half. Booked for a scuffle with goal scorer Garner.
Assertive 6
Will Boyle:
Despite the pressure Town found themselves under Boyle did not seem to have much to do. When he was required he did well enough.
Steady 6
Ismeal Kabia:
Had the beating of his man on several occasions and was at the heart of most good things Shrewsbury did all afternoon. Had a big hand in both goals.
Eye-catching 8
Tom Sang:
Struggled in the first half - as did all his teammates - but did well to help Town get a hold off the game after the break.
Energetic 7
Taylor Perry:
Tried to get things going in the engine room but struggled in the basketball-game chaos. Subbed off with a gashed leg which hopefully will not be serious.
Quiet 5
Sam Clucas:
Fired a decent chance wide from inside the box late on. Put in a solid if unspectacular shift all afternoon.
Solid 6
Tommy McDermott:
Must have thought his first league goal for Town would have been the winner late on. Enjoyed his celebrations at the club he left as a 12-year-old, but denied the match-winning moment
Scored 7
Anthony Scully:
His stunning goal straight after the restart set the tone for a crazy second half. Hopefully the first of many in a Shrewsbury shirt.
Screamer 7
George Lloyd:
Ran his blood to water all afternoon but had little to no service from an attacking point of view. Not his afternoon.
Tried 5
Substitutes: Ruffels (6), Aneke (N/A)