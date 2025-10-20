Shrewsbury Town player ratings vs Crawley Town: Two 8’s and several 7’s after dramatic win

Will Boyle was the hero, powering home an 85th-minute header to seal victory and Shrewsbury’s third succesive clean sheet.

Here are our player ratings.

Will Brook

A calm and assured presence between the posts. Made several smart stops when Crawley applied pressure and gave the defence the confidence and stability they’ve been craving behind them.

Solid, 7

Luca Hoole

Defended well in the opening stages, covering for Kabia when needed and slotting comfortably into the back three. Linked up effectively with the midfield and read the game well.

Dependable, 7

Will Boyle

The captain led by example once again, rising highest to head home the decisive winner for the second straight game. Outstanding defensively and crucial in another clean sheet.

Leader, 8

Sam Stubbs

Strong in tackles and dominant in the air. His physical presence at the back helped Town to a third consecutive shutout as he won all of his aerial and ground duals, and make several clearances.

Commanding, 8

Tom Sang

Worked tirelessly alongside Perry in midfield, closing down well and keeping possession moving. Battled hard throughout in what was a disciplined, gritty performance.

Tenacious, 6

Taylor Perry

Marked his 100th appearance for Shrewsbury with an impressive all-round display. Created an early chance for Lloyd with a superb pass and pressed relentlessly, almost scoring himself seeing an effort saved And firing narrowly wide.

Energetic, 7

Ismeal Kabia

Deployed deeper on the right and worked tirelessly to nullify Crawley’s attacks. Dealt well with the tricky McKirdy and contributed to another disciplined defensive performance.

Resilient, 7

Sam Clucas

Lively on the left flank, pressing high and causing problems with his deliveries. Claimed another assist with a pinpoint corner for Boyle’s winner - his set-piece quality proving vital again.

Influential, 7

Tommy McDermott

Showed brilliant link-up play with Hoole and superb footwork to glide past defenders. Confident and creative on the ball. Left to a deserved standing ovation after an energetic showing.

Composed, 7

George Lloyd

Led the line with determination, holding the ball up well and linking play effectively. Forced a good save but lacked clear-cut chances to make a decisive impact.

Industrious, 7

Anthony Scully

A real threat on the counter, constantly stretching Crawley’s backline. Came close to scoring early in the second half, only to see his deflected effort go narrowly wide.

Lively, 7

Subs: Aneke (for Sang, 68) 6, England (for Scully, 76), Ruffels (for McDermott, 76), Marquis (for Kabia, 79).

Unused subs: Harrison, Benning, Biggins.