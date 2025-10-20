Analysis: Will Boyle the hero as Shrewsbury Town’s revival gathers momentum

Green shoots of progress are beginning to show at the Croud Meadow, where Shrewsbury Town delivered a performance brimming with resolve, resilience, and - crucially - belief.

For the first time since February, Salop have won back-to-back games, and with them, the mood around the club has subtly, yet unmistakably, begun to shift.

When the final whistle sounded, a visceral roar swept around the ground - part relief, part release, and part rediscovery of faith.

After all the frustration of last season, and the difficult start to this one - the late collapses, the narrow defeats - here was a team that found a way to win. And fittingly, it was Shrewsbury’s captain, Will Boyle, who stood tallest once again - quite literally - to head home the decisive goal in the 85th minute and seal victory over Crawley Town.

Will Boyle celebrates with his Shrewsbury Town teammates

It was a near carbon copy of the previous weekend’s second goal against Cambridge United: Sam Clucas swinging in a teasing corner, Boyle rising highest, and pandemonium breaking loose in the stands.

October has brought with it a new narrative for Shrewsbury. By no means was it a flawless performance, nor a sign that every problem has been solved - but it was another huge step in the right direction, another afternoon that hinted at belief returning to supporters who had almost forgotten how it felt.

Town made it three League Two games unbeaten and, most impressively, three clean sheets in a row. That defensive solidity has become the platform for Shrewsbury’s steady resurgence.

Taylor Perry made his 100th appearance for Shrewsbury Town

You would have to go back three-and-a-half years, to March 2022, to find the last time they achieved that feat. And victory on Saturday over fellow strugglers Crawley was just their fourth league win in 30 matches.

In his programme notes, boss Michael Appleton had challenged Shrewsbury to show the same character and confidence that earned them positive results in their previous two outings - and they certainly showed that spirit, pressing with purpose and defending resolutely.

The steady revival continues, with Salop now putting daylight - three points - between themselves and the relegation scrap.

Anthony Scully of Shrewsbury Town and Gavan Holohan of Crawley Town

However, the afternoon began on a sour note as it was revealed that striker Bradley Ihionvien could face months on the sidelines. Although there were no changes to the starting 11, Ihionvien was absent from the bench after sustaining a meniscus injury towards the end of last Thursday’s training session.

In his place came new signing Josh Ruffels, who would later make his debut in the 75th minute.

If skipper Boyle provided the muscle, Taylor Perry supplied the brain. On his 100th appearance for the club, the midfielder’s influence was unmistakable. From the first whistle, he set the tone - composed in possession, courageous in distribution, and relentless in energy.

His raking early pass to release George Lloyd drew murmurs of approval, and moments later a fierce shot forced the Crawley goalkeeper into a strong save on what was a landmark outing.

Josh Ruffels made his Shrewsbury Town debut

Yet as the first half unfolded, frustration grew. Shrewsbury struggled to carve open clear chances on the counter, their final ball often lacking the precision their buildup promised.

Perry’s persistence, like that of Tommy McDermott and Anthony Scully, never wavered. McDermott, in particular, earned warm applause upon his withdrawal - his tireless efforts not going unnoticed.

Still, anxiety crept in as Crawley’s Harry McKirdy caused problems throughout the first half. In an eye-catching move 10 minutes before the break, the visitors carved open the Shrewsbury defence and found the back of the net through the danger man - only for the offside flag to come to the hosts’ rescue.

Goalless at the interval, Shrewsbury emerged for the second half with renewed intent. Anthony Scully was left with his head in his hands seven minutes after the restart, wondering what might have been. Released through on goal, he twisted and turned before seeing his shot deflected narrowly wide.

Ismeal Kabia of Shrewsbury Town and Harry Forster of Crawley Town

The hosts were forced to withstand several spells of pressure in their own box, with close-range efforts blocked and danger repelled. Crawley continued to threaten until the end, but Will Brook provided the assurance every back line craves. When the visitors pressed late on, the young goalkeeper produced a superb save to preserve the clean sheet.

Just as Crawley began to grow in confidence, McKirdy was shown a second yellow card and received his marching orders in the 65th-minute for a foul on Luca Hoole.

The red card tipped the balance, though the visitors remained obstinate, and as the minutes ticked away, the sense of potential dropped points loomed large.

Will Boyle heads Shrewsbury Town in front

But, then came the moment. In what may yet come to define Shrewsbury’s revival, Boyle rose above the crowd to meet Clucas’s corner with emphatic precision. The eruption that followed was cathartic: players, fans, and staff united in shared jubilation.

The post-match celebrations - the fist pumps in front of the Shrewsbury faithful, the smiles, the noise - were moments to savour. And those in the Shrewsbury dressing room will be desperate to feel it again.

Because after a long and testing voyage, Shrewsbury Town may just have found their compass again, heading in the right direction.