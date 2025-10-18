Shrewsbury Town striker could face months out after suffering ‘significant’ injury

The 21-year-old, who joined Shrewsbury Town from Peterborough United on a season-long loan on deadline day, sustained a meniscus injury towards the end of training on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of Shrewsbury’s clash with Crawley Town at the Croud Meadow on Saturday afternoon, boss Michael Appleton confirmed the seriousness of the setback.

“Unfortunately Bradley picked up an injury late on Thursday, right towards the end of training,” he said.

“He was seeing a specialist yesterday, we didn’t know the severity of the injury.

“After the scan, it is a significant injury to know that he may, I am not saying that he has to, he may need surgery.

Bradley Ihionvien of Shrewsbury Town and Laurence Maguire of Milton Keynes Dons

“The best I can say is that it could be anything from four to six weeks, or four to six months.

“I know that is a big gap, but it would depend, one on whether he has surgery, and two, what they do with the surgery. Whether they try and clean the meniscus and ligament up or they actually remove some of it.”

Ihionvien, who was a substitute in Shrewsbury’s win over Cambridge United last weekend, was replaced by new signing Josh Ruffels in the squad to face Crawley.

The young striker made a bright start to his loan spell, scoring just 15 minutes into his debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Walsall, before finding the net again in his first league appearance away at Barnet.

Shrewsbury boss Appleton added: “It is horrible, he is a young lad, here on loan, and he made a fantastic start when he came in.

“In the last couple of games, he has had to sit out and watch other people do well, but that is part of having a loan and successful time, the ups and downs.

“Unfortunately for him, he will be out for a while and we will support him the best we can.”