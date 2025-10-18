Report: Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Crawley Town

In the dying embers, Salop made their extra-man advantage count to seal victory and extend their unbeaten run to three League Two games.

Crawley’s Harry McKirdy was given his marching orders just after the hour mark, and buoyed by the backing of the home crowd, captain Boyle led his team to a deserved win. It marked the first time Shrewsbury have claimed successive victories since February 8, and lifted them three points clear of the relegation zone.

Michael Appleton named an unchanged starting 11 from the side that beat Cambridge United at the Croud Meadow last weekend. However, there was one change on the bench, with the injured Bradley Ihionvien replaced by new signing Josh Ruffels.

Taylor Perry made his 100th appearance for Shrewsbury Town against Crawley Town

Appleton confirmed ahead of the clash that Ihionvien had sustained a “significant” meniscus injury towards the end of training on Thursday.

Taylor Perry made his 100th appearance for the blue and amber, and on his landmark outing, the midfielder started brightly - producing a wonderful long pass for George Lloyd to chase before seeing a goal-bound effort saved well moments later.

Salop pressed with purpose and defended resolutely when required. However, Crawley’s Harry McKirdy was a constant nuisance and saw an effort blocked from a clever corner routine in the 22nd-minute.

Tommy McDermott of Shrewsbury Town and Kabongo Tshimanga of Crawley Town

Moments later, George Lloyd forced a save from Jojo Wollacott with a cross-turned-shot. The ball then fell to Taylor Perry, who tried his luck from distance but sent his strike narrowly wide of the post. Will Boyle also came close for the hosts, heading across goal.

Shrewsbury's vulnerabilities began to show towards the end of the first period, as McKirdy fired wide from inside the box after a slick Crawley move.

Just minutes later - and 10 minutes from the break - Crawley thought they had taken the lead following another excellent passage of play that carved open the Shrewsbury defence. McKirdy fired home, but the assistant referee’s flag was raised for offside.

Seven minutes after the restart, Anthony Scully was left with his head in his hands, wondering what might have been. Released through on goal, he twisted and turned before seeing his shot deflected narrowly wide.

Ismeal Kabia of Shrewsbury Town battles with Harry Forster of Crawley Town

The hosts then survived a spell of pressure in their own box, with several close-range efforts blocked.

As Crawley began to grow in confidence, Shrewsbury were handed a player advantage in the 65th minute when Harry McKirdy was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Luca Hoole.

Josh Ruffels was introduced for his Shrewsbury Town debut with just under 15 minutes of normal time remaining, as the hosts looked to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

Will Boyle celebrates after heading home to give Shrewsbury Town the lead over Crawley Town

And with time running out, Shrewsbury left it late to secure victory as captain Will Boyle gave earned lead with an emphatic header. Rising highest to meet a corner from the left, he powered the ball home to send the players and supporters into raptures as the match neared its conclusion.

The hosts were forced to resist late pressure as Crawley frantically rallied to try and secure a point, and Will Brook made a fantastic save with moments to go. But, the hosts held on for another victory on home soil.

Lineup

Shrewsbury Town: Shrewsbury (3-4-3) Brook; Hoole, Stubbs, Boyle; Sang (Aneke, 68), Perry, McDermott (England, 75), Clucas; Kabia (Marquis, 79), Lloyd, Scully (Ruffels, 75).

Unused subs: Harrison, Benning, Biggins, England, Ruffels, Marquis

Referee: Ben Atkinson