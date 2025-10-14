Taylor Perry embraces "leadership" status as Shrewsbury century beckons

The 24-year-old, who arrived from Wolves in the summer of 2023, played his 99th game for the Shropshire side in their first home league win since February 1, as they beat Cambridge United 2-0 on Saturday.

First half goals from George Lloyd and Will Boyle lifted Shrews out of the League Two drop zone, and ended a 14-match winless run at Croud Meadow in the league.

Perry has been an ever-present in the heart of midfield in League Two and hopes his performances can play a big role in boosting Shrewsbury's quest to climb the table.

'I feel more of a leader' - Perry on Shrewsbury role