Shrewsbury Town striker heads out on loan

Shrewsbury Town striker Callum Stewart has joined National League side Brackley Town on loan until January, subject to National League approval.

By Derek Bish
The 23-year-old - signed from National League North outfit Leamington in January - has scored once in eight appearances for Salop this season, but not featured since a late cameo in the 3-1 home defeat against Salford City a month ago.

Boss Michael Appleton said: "This is a really good opportunity for Callum to get games and score goals at a very good level.

"It's a step down from where he is right now, but it's also a step up from where he was scoring plenty of goals before at Leamington.

"This will be a great step for his development and we look forward to seeing how he progresses during his time on loan."