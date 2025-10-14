Shrewsbury Town striker heads out on loan

The 23-year-old - signed from National League North outfit Leamington in January - has scored once in eight appearances for Salop this season, but not featured since a late cameo in the 3-1 home defeat against Salford City a month ago.

Boss Michael Appleton said: "This is a really good opportunity for Callum to get games and score goals at a very good level.

"It's a step down from where he is right now, but it's also a step up from where he was scoring plenty of goals before at Leamington.

"This will be a great step for his development and we look forward to seeing how he progresses during his time on loan."

