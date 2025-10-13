"It's a huge win for the whole club" - Shrewsbury Town goal scorer 'relieved' to mark his return to the side with all three points

The Salop striker netted the opening goal of the game as he helped his side to their second win of the season, and the first at home since February.

And the striker believes he and his teammates were rewarded for an impressive performance against their play-off chasing opponents.

"The lads were terrific today, and it's a huge win for the whole club," he began. "There's a lot of relief because a lot of emotion has gone into that [game] and I really think we deserved the win across the 90 minutes.

"Last week [against Barrow] we definitely deserved a point and maybe all three points, so this has been coming.

"We can't get over our heads about it because it's one win, and we as players and staff now have got to go and back it up.

"We were really good today with and without the ball. We can be better with the ball, but I thought without the ball we were fantastic and we have to give that level of performance week in week out now, because it will give us the platform to be better with the ball."

Lloyd was making his first start for Town since August 23, the 2-1 defeat at Swindon Town during which he was taken off after just 28 minutes with an injury.

And the 25-year-old explained how delighted he was to take his opportunity with both hands.

"On Thursday [the manager] named an 11 and I had an idea, and then on Friday he named the team officially and I was excited to be able to play again," he said. "To be honest, I didn't [see it as a big opportunity], I was more just buzzing to be able to go out there and play again.

"I didn't feel like I needed to score today, and I didn't need to be under that kind of pressure to be honest.

"I wanted to go out there, work hard and enjoy myself, and I knew if I did that good things would come.

"For us as players [a home win] is a massive relief, and I'm sure it's the same for the fans.

"We know we've got to be better as players, and if I didn't hope [things would improve] I wouldn't be stood here, I'd pack it in."