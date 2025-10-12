Player Ratings: Star man gets 8/10 as Shrewsbury Town end eight month wait for a home victory with 2-0 triumph over Cambridge United

Will Brook:

Only forced into one save all afternoon, and was well protected by the 10 in front of him.

Comfortable: 6

Luca Hoole:

A very strong defensive performance from Hoole, and looked to support in attack whenever possible.

Impressive: 7

Sam Stubbs:

Made some vital interventions to thwart some dangerous Cambridge attacks. Deserved the clean sheet as much as anyone.

Commanding: 7

Will Boyle:

Took the captain’s armband in John Marquis’ absence and led by example in defence. His goal was an example of the physical dominance he showed all day.

Leadership: 7

Ismeal Kabia:

Continued in the unfamiliar right wing back role, but showed off good athleticism and work rate. Unfortunate not to register an assist in the second half.

Energetic: 6

Tom Sang:

Solid if unspectacular shift in the engine room. Kept things ticking over and received a warm applause when substituted late on.

Engine: 6

Taylor Perry:

Did not get as much of the ball as he might have liked on home soil, but looked assured in and out of possession.

Solid: 6

Sam Clucas:

His perfect out swinging corner was met by Boyle for 2-0, and he showed plenty of quality all afternoon.

Creator: 7

Tommy McDermott:

Back in the side and looked the most likely player on the pitch to inject some ‘magic’ into the game. Suited the change in formation.

Potential: 7

Anthony Scully:

Wasted a good moment in front of goal by taking too long to shoot. Perhaps lucky not to have been sent off after raising his hands in a Cambridge player’s face.

Fortunate: 6

George Lloyd:

Ran his blood to water all afternoon and deservedly got a goal on his return to the side. Will be hard to leave out next weekend after this showing.

Talisman: 8

Substitutes: England (6), Aneke (N/A), Marquis (N/A)