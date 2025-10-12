Player Ratings: Star man gets 8/10 as Shrewsbury Town end eight month wait for a home victory with 2-0 triumph over Cambridge United
Dan Stacey rates the players from Shrewsbury Town's 2-0 victory at home to Cambridge United.
Will Brook:
Only forced into one save all afternoon, and was well protected by the 10 in front of him.
Comfortable: 6
Luca Hoole:
A very strong defensive performance from Hoole, and looked to support in attack whenever possible.
Impressive: 7
Sam Stubbs:
Made some vital interventions to thwart some dangerous Cambridge attacks. Deserved the clean sheet as much as anyone.
Commanding: 7
Will Boyle:
Took the captain’s armband in John Marquis’ absence and led by example in defence. His goal was an example of the physical dominance he showed all day.
Leadership: 7
Ismeal Kabia:
Continued in the unfamiliar right wing back role, but showed off good athleticism and work rate. Unfortunate not to register an assist in the second half.
Energetic: 6
Tom Sang:
Solid if unspectacular shift in the engine room. Kept things ticking over and received a warm applause when substituted late on.
Engine: 6
Taylor Perry:
Did not get as much of the ball as he might have liked on home soil, but looked assured in and out of possession.
Solid: 6
Sam Clucas:
His perfect out swinging corner was met by Boyle for 2-0, and he showed plenty of quality all afternoon.
Creator: 7
Tommy McDermott:
Back in the side and looked the most likely player on the pitch to inject some ‘magic’ into the game. Suited the change in formation.
Potential: 7
Anthony Scully:
Wasted a good moment in front of goal by taking too long to shoot. Perhaps lucky not to have been sent off after raising his hands in a Cambridge player’s face.
Fortunate: 6
George Lloyd:
Ran his blood to water all afternoon and deservedly got a goal on his return to the side. Will be hard to leave out next weekend after this showing.
Talisman: 8
Substitutes: England (6), Aneke (N/A), Marquis (N/A)