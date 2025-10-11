'This team is capable' - Michael Appleton in upbeat mood as he backs Shrewsbury turnaround

The Town head coach is confident his side, second-bottom of the Football League, have what it takes to mount a surge up League Two once they claim what would be just a second win of the league season.

Appleton is encouraged by some recent displays, not least last weekend's goalless draw at improving Barrow, where the Town boss believes his side were worthy of more.

Saturday's visit of Cambridge begins successive home games at Croud Meadow - where Shrewsbury have not won in the league since February 1, but despite those struggles the home boss is upbeat.

"Trying not to think about that is a starting point and certainly not something I'm going to be bringing up with the players," Appleton said of a fruitless spell at the Meadow.

"But whether they're home games or not, they're two important games. Obviously, we're on the back of a pretty decent result last week, although a frustrating one for us.

"We want to build on that .We want to try to get another clean sheet. If we get another clean sheet and we nick a goal all of a sudden ... we are capable. This team is capable of going on a run."

That period of February 1 and February 8 was also the last occasion Town won successive games.

Appleton, who committed himself to the club in the summer following League One relegation by agreeing a new deal, emphasised that a unity on and off the pitch will be essential in a turnaround in fortunes.

"But I said it a while back the reality is, as a club, we have to unite and come together because that's the only way things are going to turn around, it genuinely is," he added.

"It's easy saying it. There has to be a unity. I think we have to give the fans something to shout about. Then, once we do that, it's their job to stay and keep us focused and keep the mentality."