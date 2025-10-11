Shrewsbury Town 2 Cambridge United 0 - Report

First half goals from George Lloyd and Will Boyle were enough to give Michael Appleton his first victory at Croud Meadow, and just his third league win since taking charge in March.

Appleton made two changes to the starting eleven that earned a hard-fought point at Barrow last weekend, with Harrison Biggins and club-captain John Marquis dropping out in place of Tommy McDermott and goal scorer Lloyd.

It was the latter's first start since the 4-1 defeat at Notts County on August 20 - the game that 33-year-old Marquis scored his only goal of the season in.

After a slow start to the game that saw Cambridge forward Shayne Lavery spurn two decent chances from inside the box, Town sprung into life after 12 minutes.

Lloyd's pressure on Pelly Mpanzu and Michael Morrison forced indecision in possession, and Town's number nine was on hand to pounce on the loose ball and fire past Jake Eastwood.

The hosts did not enjoy wave after wave of attacks in the opening 45 minutes, but they were ruthlessly clinical on their trips into the opposition's penalty area.

And they doubled their advantage after 36 minutes when Sam Clucas' out-swinging corner was headed home convincingly by Boyle from the centre of the six yard box.

Town took just two shots in the first half - scoring both - and were perhaps unfortunate not to go in 3-0 up after a wicked low cross from Clucas was diverted behind by a U's defender.

Straight after half time Shrewsbury were again unlucky not to extend their lead.

Good work down the right wing from Ismeal Kabia resulted in a ball being flashed across the Cambridge box, where Lloyd was prevented from tapping home by some good defending by Kell Watts.

Moments later the striker turned provider, laying off to Anthony Scully who was crowded out by white shirts just as he was about to pull the trigger.

As the visitors became more frustrated and desperate the game became more scrappy, and Town were perhaps fortunate to keep 11 players on the field when Scully took issue with a challenge by Lavery and raised his hands at the Cambridge forward.

The fourth official advised referee Matthew Russell that issuing a yellow card was enough punishment, much to the relief of the home side.

In a game of few chances Shrewsbury had their clinical first half to thank for their victory, with the second half fizzling out into nothingness, much to the delight of those of a Salop persuasion.

Town are back at home next weekend against Crawley Town, knowing victory would see them climb above their opponents and out of the League Two relegation zone.