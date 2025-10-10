'Very, very quickly...' - Michael Appleton upbeat Shrewsbury 'outlook' can change

The Town head coach, who is still hunting a first home win in League Two since he took over in March, says he and the club are "mindful" that one or two positive results can change momentum.

Shrewsbury welcome eighth-placed Cambridge on Saturday before Crawley, currently fourth-bottom, visit Croud Meadow the following weekend in what already looks a crunch fixture.

After a difficult start to the season, last weekend's opponents Barrow turned things around with successive victories before a stalemate against Appleton's Town - and the Salop head coach knows one positive outcome is all it takes.