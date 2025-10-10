Shrewsbury Town v Cambridge preview: Boss explains why jumping around technical area is not his way

Town have started the League Two campaign with just a single victory from 11 following relegation from the third tier last term.

Home clashes against top-half Cambridge on Saturday and lowly strugglers Crawley are next up for second-bottom Town, who last celebrated three points in front of their own supporters at the beginning of February.

A dearth of victories has increased scrutiny on boss Appleton, who agreed a new contract as Shrewsbury boss at the beginning of the summer after he was unable to prevent relegation having replaced Gareth Ainsworth in March.

Appleton often cuts a calm presence in the technical area - something defender Sam Stubbs talked up this week - and the head coach explained how his coaching "personality" is about ensuring all possible preparation and detail is given to players.

Town's boss insists he prides his work in the detail, as opposed to animated actions from the dugout.