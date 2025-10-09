Sam Stubbs explains how Shrewsbury boss deals with fear and insists 'none of that would be allowed'
Defender Sam Stubbs insists Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton keeps "panic and fear" out of the dressing room despite a lowly position in the table.
By Lewis Cox
Town are moored in the League Two bottom two after one win in 11 games to start the new season but summer signing Stubbs believes a strength of Appleton's is to not part "anxiety" on to players.
Shrewsbury begin a run of back-to-back home games with Saturday's clash against Cambridge, where they aim to finally end a run of no home league wins since February 1.
"If you look at the players that we've brought in I think they've been recruited because they are good pros and experienced pros," said Stubbs, 26, who is formerly of Exeter, Bradford and Cheltenham among others.