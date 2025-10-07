Shrewsbury debrief: A point to build from but time to put things right at home

Here are some talking points from the stalemate in Cumbria, which kept Town in the fourth tier drop zone.

A point to build on

It was not the victory Michael Appleton craved heading north west, albeit against a side who had shown signs of improvement with back-to-back victories.

Things looked especially bleak 2-0 down at half-time at home to MK Dons the previous weekend, but the second half at least showed some fight. Appleton hoped to take that to Barrow in what must be highlighted were terrible conditions for football.

Points away from home at any level are not to be sniffed at and this one must be taken as a small step forward a third clean sheet of the league season - all 0-0s.

Shrewsbury Town battled hard in tough conditions in Barrow.

With that in mind, though, Town must find a way to edge these tight games by the odd goal.





Brook's push

It was another step forward for one visiting player - goalkeeper Will Brook.