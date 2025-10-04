Barrow 0 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

Despite a first point since September 6, Michael Appleton’s side remain in the bottom two as ex Shrews boss Steve Cotterill masterminded Cheltenham’s win over Fleetwood to lift the Robins to 22nd place...writes Trevor Baxter

This first Holker Street league meeting since 1970 was ruined by Storm Amy’s twin threats of howling gale and driving rain.

But Town mastered the conditions far better than their hosts bidding to win a third consecutive win.

They dominated the opening period and were unlucky not to lead going into the break. Luca Hoole came closest to breaking the deadlock with a curling left foot shot that struck Wyll Stanway’s post.

Anthony Scully also kept the home keeper on his toes, trying his luck from 30-yards which Stanway turned away for a corner.

If Barrow expected to profit from conditions in the second half, they came up against resolute visitors.

And Tom Sang was denied a possible breakthrough by Charlie Raglan’s block. All the hard work was almost undone late on but Will Brook made his only save to keep out Isaac Fletcher’s close range effort.