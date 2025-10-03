Hosts Barrow give hope of a revival, but Salop need a hero - Shrewsbury Town preview

A 5-0 hammering at Blackpool in the EFL Trophy last month was the Cumbrians' fourth defeat on the trot in all competitions, and eighth in 10 games this season.

At that time, they sat one point above Town in the League Two table - but two games later and that gap has grown to seven thanks to victories on back-to-back Saturdays.

Oh what Salop would give right now for that sort of kickstart to their campaign.

They need a hero - someone to step forward. Loanees Tommy McDermott, Ismeal Kabia and Bradley Ihionvien have all threatened to be that man on occasion this season, as has teenage starlet Isaac England.

But that spark can come from anywhere.

For Barrow, it was the introduction of a bit-part midfielder who was signed from non-league in January.