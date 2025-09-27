Shrewsbury Town 1 MK Dons 2 - Report





It took just three minutes for MK Dons to break the deadlock, with Callum Paterson sending a long throw into the danger area, and Alex Gilbey managed to flick the ball on to Scott Hogan at the back post to head home.



Ismeal Kabia picked up the ball and drove to the edge of the box just past the 20 minute mark, and got a shot off, but Craig MacGillivary got down to it.



The visitors doubled their advantage late in the first half. Aaron Nemane sent a low driven shot into the palms of Will Brook, but he couldn't grab hold of it, and Will Collar was on hand to stab home from close range.



George Lloyd picked the pocket of an MK Dons defender minutes into the second half and did well to get an effort on goal, but his chance deflected wide.



The host pulled one back with under 20 minutes remaining, Kabia delivered a floated ball into the box, which was cleared only as far as Chuks Aneke, who drove it into the bottom corner.



Shrewsbury came close to pulling level late on with Harrison Biggins sending a delightful corner ball into the box, which Will Boyle attacked, but his headed effort was saved.

