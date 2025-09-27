Michael Appleton reveals half-time Shrewsbury fury



It didn't take long for the visitors to break the deadlock, with Scott Hogan heading in Alex Gilbey's flicked on ball. MK Dons wrapped up their scoring late into the first period, with Will Collar stabbing home from close range.



The hosts showed some determination late on to rescue a consolation goal, with Chuks Aneke showing his guile to drive a wonderful 20 yard shot into the bottom corner.



“We probably gave ourselves to much to do in that first half," said Appleton. "Clearly, it’s a major disappointment to concede as early as we did and in the manner that we did.



“They are the type of goals that are really difficult for managers and coaches up and down the country to stomach in a way.



“Free headers in your box that lead to tap ins, especially four minutes in or whatever it is.



“That was difficult, and obviously the second goal was a poor one for them to get a shot off at the edge of the box.



“It was a little bit of luck from their part for it to go through people’s legs, and obviously I thought it was a half decent save to be fair.



“But they got one player in that area at that time, where we got three or four players, yet their player was able to stab it home.



“Massive frustrations at half time, and I think rightly so in terms of they were the only two moments that they had in our box.”

