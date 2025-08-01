Big-match preview: Shrewsbury hope to have League Two secrets ahead of Bromley opener

New-look Salop are back in fourth-tier action for the first time in a decade with a home test against Bromley tomorrow (3pm).

And it is clear what one of the crucial ingredients has been for Town's recruitment team in sealing six new permanent signings - with four of them having been there and done it at this level.

Tom Anderson - the first man through the door at the Croud Meadow - won the League Two title, and is one of three new centre-backs to sign and form the base upon which Shrewsbury head coach Michael Appleton will look to build.

Sam Stubbs and Will Boyle are the remaining members of that triumvirate - one is a League Two promotion winner with Exeter City, the other has two promotions from the fourth tier with Cheltenham Town and Wrexham.

Ahead of them, 34-year-old Sam Clucas may not have won promotion from League Two, but he is the most eye-catching of all Salop's business, having been all the way to the Premier League.

Back with the League Two knowhow, Tom Sang won promotion just last season with Port Vale - while Appleton will be hoping to again unlock the best of Anthony Scully - as he did at Lincoln City - after an injury-hit time for the attacker of late.

They add to the experience already in the Town ranks with the likes of last season's top scorer John Marquis - himself a former League Two player of the season - and other former League Two promotion winners in fellow striker George Lloyd and wing-backs Mal Benning and Luca Hoole.

It is the one signing under the age of 26 that represents the biggest fitness question mark for tomorrow.

Elyh Harrison of Shrewsbury Town

Teenage goalkeeper Elyh Harrison, who has joined on loan from Manchester United for the season, went off at half-time in last weekend's friendly against Premier League Burnley.

Should he not be risked, Toby Savin will be ready to step into the fold having returned from loan spells in the National League with Barnet and Halifax Town during the second half of last season.

One player who will not get a chance to reintroduce himself to the Town fans this weekend though is striker Max Mata.

The New Zealand international has been on loan in Ireland and then his homeland for the past 18 months, but suffered a hamstring injury that is set to keep him 'out for a while'.

“It’s not only a blow for us, it’s a blow for him," said Appleton earlier this week. "It’s obviously something that he suffered back end of last season when he was on loan.

"Unfortunately on Thursday in training, he pulled up quite sharp, and I don’t think it’s going to be a short one, put it that way.”

It will be Town's first league meeting with a Bromley side about to embark on just their second season in the EFL.

One-cap England international Carl Jenkinson will miss out after dislocating his hip in a pre-season friendly against Millwall, while the Ravens' biggest threat will be provided by club legend Michael Cheek.

The striker has been linked with a move up the pyramid after netting 25 league goals in his first season in the Football League last season.