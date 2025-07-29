Two Shrewsbury Town fixtures selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports

The EFL and Sky Sports announced the latest round of broadcast selections for the period between September 30 and January 5, 2026.

That includes the Shrews' trip to Gresty Road to face Crewe Alexandra on November 8, which will now kick-off at 12:30pm.

In addition, Shrewsbury's trek to Blundell Park against Grimsby Town on Monday, December 29, has also been selected.

Shrewsbury kick-off their League Two season for 2025-26 with the visit of Bromley to Croud Meadow on Saturday, which will be shown on Sky Sports+.

They will also be shown live three more times in August - Tranmere Rovers on August 9 (away - 12:30pm kick-off), Grimsby on August 12 (away - 7:45pm kick-off) and Notts County on August 19 (away - 7:45pm kick-off).

Their trip to Harrogate Town will also kick-off early on September 20.