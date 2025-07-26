'We needed that a lot more last season' Shrewsbury Town defender's recruitment optimism

Town's decade stay in League One ended with a whimper in a rock-bottom finish with boss Michael Appleton looking forward to the start of League Two on Saturday week.

Shrewsbury released eight first-team squad members following their relegation and the recruitment drive has seen seven new faces check into Croud Meadow - six on permanent deals including the experienced Tom Anderson, 31, Will Boyle, 29, and Sam Clucas, 34.

Left-back Benning, 31, is beginning his third season at the club and sees leadership among the qualities of some of additions to Appleton's squad.

"If you look at it, they're well-established EFL names, if you're being honest, which is good," said Benning. "There's people in there who have been brought in who have got promotions on their CV from League Two. So, it's all going to help.