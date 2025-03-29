Michael Appleton offers honest verdict on heavy Shrewsbury defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Town fell to another loss, their 24th of the third tier campaign, at St Andrew’s at the weekend as they were beaten 4-1 by Chris Davies’ Blues - who are nine points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand on second-placed Wrexham.

Ben Davies, Ethan Laird and a brace from Alfie May saw the hosts ease into a four-goal lead, and despite Vadaine Oliver’s late consolation, Salop fell to their seventh defeat in their last nine League One matches.

And Appleton felt that some of his Town players struggled in the game with more than 26,000 fans inside St Andrew’s.

“I think in the first half, there were two or three players who almost struggled with the occasion,” Appleton said. “Possibly looked a little bit too big of a game for them, which could happen, and I was aware that might happen, given the circumstances.

“Obviously the run that Birmingham are on at home and the run that we as a club were on was eight games without a win. Now, it's nine games without a win. I was aware that it could be a very, very difficult afternoon.

“All I would say is that to be fair, I think there was certainly a fair amount of them showing a lot of spirit in that second half and were brave enough to take the ball in areas that they've probably not taken the ball in recent times. I'm going to keep asking them to do that because I think it's the right thing to do.

“That is from a club point of view, from an individual point of view and a development point of view.”

Shrewsbury have conceded 66 goals this season, only Crawley, who have let in 71 have been breached more times.

One of Salop’s Achilles heels of late has been their defending of set pieces - the first two goals were both from deadball scenarios again.

The first saw Davies convert from close range after a free-kick from the left. The second came from a well-worked corner, which Laird headed home.

Both players were afforded far too much space by the Town defence, and Appleton says that is something they are going to need to look at over the next few days.

“It's been a bit of an Achilles heel as of late,” he continued. “Obviously, I've seen a lot of the videos and the goals that we conceded. So it is a little bit frustrating.

“The reality is most goals are scored between the sticks and they're the most important areas that you've got to defend. So, that's definitely something that we'll look to try, and improve in the remainder of the games.

“And listen, at the end of the day, these two other goals that they've scored today, but for me, that was with us trying to be a little bit more positive.

“I think the first two goals are the ones that probably annoy that more than anything.”

Shrewsbury are back in League One action on Tuesday night, and it does not get any easier for Appleton’s side as they make the trip to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers.

They beat Lincoln 1-0 on Saturday.