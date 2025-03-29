Matt Maher: Gareth Ainsworth's Shrewsbury exit a lesson in modern football's harsh reality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Just a few weeks ago Shrewsbury Town boss Gareth Ainsworth was proclaiming himself besotted with both the club and the town.

“When the world can be chaotic sometimes, Shrewsbury is a pretty cool place,” he explained, drawing comparisons between his hectic home life in London and the more laid back beat of Salopian society.

“I wish more places were like Shrewsbury,” he explained. “It just has some really good values.”