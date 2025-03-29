Matt Maher: Gareth Ainsworth's Shrewsbury exit a lesson in modern football's harsh reality
Events in Shropshire this week provided a salutary lesson in modern football’s cut-throat nature and why those who fall in love with a manager or player often risk heartache.
Just a few weeks ago Shrewsbury Town boss Gareth Ainsworth was proclaiming himself besotted with both the club and the town.
“When the world can be chaotic sometimes, Shrewsbury is a pretty cool place,” he explained, drawing comparisons between his hectic home life in London and the more laid back beat of Salopian society.
“I wish more places were like Shrewsbury,” he explained. “It just has some really good values.”