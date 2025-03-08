Gareth Ainsworth delivers strong words after Exeter defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop are now 11 points from League One safety with 10 matches remaining in the season.

The 2-0 loss in Devon against relegation rivals Exeter was Shrewsbury’s fifth loss in their last six games as they plummet towards the fourth tier of English football.

Salop, who got a point in midweek against Bristol Rovers, produced a poor display against Gary Caldwell’s side in a six-pointer, and Ainsworth could not hide his frustration when speaking to the press after the match.

“Really disappointing,” he said. “I have been in the dressing room, and I have said a few home truths to the boys because it is probably one of the few times where I am saying ‘That is not good enough.’

“We were out-fought today, and it is not like us. I do not like my teams getting out-fought. You have got to earn the right to play at times.

“It was not the football that let us down today. It was the fight and the thinking, those were the two things that let us down today.”

Exeter were fully deserving of the three points, which goes a long way to improving their bleak situation at the bottom of the table, they are now seven points clear of 21st-placed Burton Albion - who lost at home to Bolton.

Jamal Blackman saved a penalty just before the half-hour mark, but 30 seconds later, Town found themselves behind when Caleb Watts finished cutely from a corner that Salop failed to clear.

Within moments of the second half starting Demetri Mitchell doubled their advantage, and Shrewsbury did not do anywhere near enough to get back into the match.

And the boss says his players need to show more physicality and ‘die for the cause’.

“In the second half we just did not win the fight,” he continued. “Vadaine Oliver has come off the pitch absolutely knackered having been in a scrap like he has been in a war.

“He has been pulled apart, and every centre-back has had a go at him. Sometimes, I do not see it on the other side of the pitch that we do not give them hell enough.

“I am not going to see this as a problem because this is the first time I have seen it. We have to go out there and absolutely die for the cause.

“Playing good football is great, but there are times when you have to fight. There was not much football played by Exeter. They are pragmatic, they were strong going forward. They scored two set pieces against us, and that was not good enough.”