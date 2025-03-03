Shrewsbury player ratings vs Peterborough

Jamal Blackman

It was a busy afternoon for Blackman but for Peterborough’s first goal he stood towards the middle of the net and the near side was left gaping wide open.

Busy. 5.

Luca Hoole

It was a tough afternoon for the right-wing back who came up against tough opposition frequently down his side. Got forward when he could to try and create chances.

Tireless. 6.

Morgan Feeney

Took the armband after Marquis’ early exit and led by example heading away crosses and clearing danger including a lob at goal, but The Posh found a way through eventually.

Cleared. 7.

Josh Feeney

It would be harsh to criticise the defence, including Feeney, who came under plenty of pressure from the hosts. He constantly had to deal with several nimble and tricky attackers.

Defended. 6.