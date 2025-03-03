Shrewsbury player ratings vs Peterborough
Luke Powell gives his ratings as Salop slumped to defeat at Peterborough
Jamal Blackman
It was a busy afternoon for Blackman but for Peterborough’s first goal he stood towards the middle of the net and the near side was left gaping wide open.
Busy. 5.
Luca Hoole
It was a tough afternoon for the right-wing back who came up against tough opposition frequently down his side. Got forward when he could to try and create chances.
Tireless. 6.
Morgan Feeney
Took the armband after Marquis’ early exit and led by example heading away crosses and clearing danger including a lob at goal, but The Posh found a way through eventually.
Cleared. 7.
Josh Feeney
It would be harsh to criticise the defence, including Feeney, who came under plenty of pressure from the hosts. He constantly had to deal with several nimble and tricky attackers.
Defended. 6.