Shrewsbury analysis: The first 13 seconds are the cruellest

John Marquis has left the field a hero several times this season and trudged off the pitch and down the tunnel last Saturday as a history maker - but for all the wrong reasons.

Salop’s captain equalled the record for the fastest-ever red card from the start of a game in English football. The forward’s dismissal matched the one set by former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kevin Pressman in 2000.

It is a piece of unwanted history for Town’s top scorer and was certainly a day to forget.

Concerns that Shrewsbury Town are heading for the drop will only be heightened by the defeat to Peterborough United. Town plummeted back to where they were when Ainsworth took over - the foot of League One - and are now eight points adrift from safety.

The match was dubbed as a ‘six pointer’ - given Peterborough’s position just above the drop zone ahead of the game - and Salop have now been dealt with an even tougher task to drag themselves out of the mire they are in.

The gutting loss was Shrewsbury’s fourth in a row, and The Posh completed the league double in consecutive seasons.

Boss Ainsworth was frustrated at full-time. He was restless.

He insisted that Marquis should not have been sent off so soon into proceedings and believed it would have been a different story otherwise.