Gareth Ainsworth defiant despite Shrewsbury form

Town’s 3-1 defeat at Peterborough United last Saturday leaves them bottom of the standings, eight points adrift from safety, ahead of facing fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers tomorrow.

John Marquis was sent off after just 13 seconds of play and equalled the record for the fastest-ever red card from the start of a game in English football.

Shrewsbury boss Ainsworth thought the decision was harsh, and remained upbeat and confident that his side can avoid the drop.

“The task was tough with 13 games to go, so with 12 games to go I am glass half full.

“I look at our fixtures coming up and believe there are seven wins in there. I believe there are 12 wins in there.

“I am so proud and I get prouder, crazily with this team. We will go on one hell of a journey.