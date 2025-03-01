Peterborough 3 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Marquis was shown a red card with 13 seconds on the clock after his challenge on Sam Hughes using his elbow.

It left Town with a monumental task and they were condemned to their 21st League One loss of the season and fourth in a row - leaving them bottom of the standings.

Gareth Ainsworth named two changes to the side that was beaten by Stevenage. Taylor Perry returned to the starting 11 after recovering from injury while Funso Ojo was preferred to Vadaine Oliver.

Through this, Salop reverted back to two forwards and three in midfield. Town went with a front three against Stevenage but Ainsworth said his side’s attacking wasn’t up to scratch.

But, Shrewsbury’s attack was reduced to one man just seconds into the crucial game.

John Marquis challenged Sam Hughes on eight seconds, but through having his elbow raised always risked the chance of seeing a card waved his way.

The forward gasped and showed an immense amount of shock when he was shown red and George Lloyd was left with a mighty task up front by himself.

Shrewsbury’s start to proceedings went from bad to worse when Tayo Edun beat Jamal Blackman to score directly with his corner after eight-minutes.

Blackman positioned himself towards the back post, leaving the goal gaping, and could only palm the ball into the back of the net with his frantic dive.

It already seemed as though Town were in for a difficult afternoon, but after great work to win a throw-in, George Lloyd was tripped in the box and earned a spot kick.

Up stepped Benning who coolly held his composure and found the bottom right corner to level.

Despite being down to 10, Town were defiant and repelled their opponents. Taylor Perry was denied by Jed Steer after the half-hour mark before the midfielder fired over on the volley.

However, Peterborough found a way through Town’s defence with 10-minutes remaining in the first-half. Malik Mothersille turned home Abraham Odoh’s cross at close-range to regain their lead.

The hosts began the second period where they left off and went in search of their third. came closest after 54-minutes, dancing his way into the box and seeing his effort palmed away by Blackman.

It was tough for Shrewsbury to build an attack with one less player on the pitch, and they found themselves on the back foot for the majority of the half.

Blackman came racing out of his goal and found himself dispossessed in dangerous territory giving Odoh a chance to put the game to bed. But, his lob was cleared by Morgan Feeney.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Jed Steer denied Jordan Shipley’s volley at full-stretch as Shrewsbury desperately searched for a leveller to earn a point.

But, deep into additional time Odoh charged away with the ball before cutting back to find Chris Conn-Clarke who made no mistake in sealing Peterborough the win.

Shrewsbury Town (5-3-2): Blackman, M Feeney, J Feeney, Pierre (Wheeler, 78), Hoole, Benning, Gape (Gilliead, 67), Perry (Biggins, 67), Ojo (Shipley, 67), Marquis, Lloyd (Oliver, 78).

Unused subs: Young, Nurse.

Peterborough United: Steer, Eden, Wallin, Hughes, Dornelly (Jones, 82), Kyprianou, Collins (Susoho, 71), Mothersille, Hayes (Conn-Clarke, 82), Odoh, Ihionvien (Katongo, 82).

Unused subs: Bilokapic, De Havilland.

Referee: M Woods