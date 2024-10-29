Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury were lacking any spark in defeat by Tykes

Week on week, I feel Town have been improving with their performances and they are looking more of a unit.

Against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, while it wasn’t their best performance in recent weeks, I thought it was encouraging.

They will be disappointed with the goal they conceded, but they were in the game and when you are going through a run like Shrewsbury at the moment, you do need a little bit of luck.

The decision at the end was as bad as it’s been. It was just complete guesswork from the officials.

It was a really good strike from Tom Bloxham, the officials made a guess and deemed John Marquis as offside, but he’s nowhere near Josh Griffiths.

He’s a good four or five yards out of the line of sight and Josh Griffiths’ reaction to the goal, when he’s come out, has put some doubt in the referee’s mind.

There’s no VAR and they haven’t given it initially, so I don’t think they can guess like that. It was a horrific decision that cost Shrewsbury a point.

What is most disappointing is how they didn’t react to that setback in the Barnsley game.

It was a bit of a step backwards in terms of performance levels.

It was a really poor performance against Barnsley.

They were second best all over the pitch and conceded two poor goals. They actually defended reasonably well in the game and defended set-pieces extremely well.