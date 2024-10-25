Shrewsbury Town write to EFL over officiating blunders

Jones has confirmed Salop should have had a penalty in Shrewsbury's 2-0 defeat against Exeter when the score was 1-0.

He has also confirmed the decision to rule out Tom Bloxham's late 'equaliser' against Bristol Rovers for offside was also the wrong call.

And speaking in his press conference ahead of Salop's League One clash with Barnsley Paul Hurst said regardless of the club writing to Jones he does not want people to think they are trying to 'deflect'.

He said: "I am conscious of talking about them too much and people feel like you are trying to deflect, or you are making excuses because that is certainly not what I am about.

"I try to face the situation we are in and any challenges that we have front on. At the same time, we got an apology around decisions that have gone against us that should not have.

"That includes the Ryan Woods handball against Exeter and the goal, they have decided should have stood the other night.

"They are major decisions, it is not like whether there is a free-kick 90 yards from goal. It has an immediate impact, and the other night you would have thought that meant getting a point rather than zero points because of how late it was."

There were also question marks over Exeter's second in the clash at The Croud Meadow just over a week ago.

Josh Magennis could have been offside as he turned the ball home from close range, and while Jones has not confirmed that, he has accepted the assistant was not in the right position to make the call.

Hurst continued: "The offside decision that in my mind is clearly offside, they have kind of sat on the fence a bit with that one.

"Albeit accepting that the assistant was not in the correct position. You get it. Does it make you feel any better? Does it change anything? Unfortunately not."

The Salop head coach also confirmed George Nurse is OK after he went off in the 35th minute of Salop's defeat at Bristol Rovers with a nasty-looking gash on his head.

He will be available for the game against Barnsley.

While Jordan Shipley could pick up his training next week as he seeks to recover from an Achilles injury.