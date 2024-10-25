Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town v Barnsley - Who's out and who's a doubt?

Shrewsbury Town have a relatively clean bill of health heading into the clash against Barnsley.

By Ollie Westbury
Published

Just Jordan Shipley and Josh Kayode are the Town players still out through injury - what are the chances they will return for this game?

Josh Kayode 0 % chance

The Town head coach has said he still a few weeks away so there is no chance he will be involved in this one.

Jordan Shipley 0 % chance

Shipley is back doing some light jogging but it is still too soon for the midfielder to back in action against Barnsley.

