Shrewsbury Town v Barnsley - Who's out and who's a doubt?
Shrewsbury Town have a relatively clean bill of health heading into the clash against Barnsley.
Just Jordan Shipley and Josh Kayode are the Town players still out through injury - what are the chances they will return for this game?
Josh Kayode 0 % chance
The Town head coach has said he still a few weeks away so there is no chance he will be involved in this one.
Jordan Shipley 0 % chance
Shipley is back doing some light jogging but it is still too soon for the midfielder to back in action against Barnsley.