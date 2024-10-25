Shrewsbury boss calls for 'honesty'

Referee Scott Simpson and his linesman ruled out Salop’s late ‘equaliser’ for offside against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

John Marquis was adjudged to be in an offside position and impacting play when Tom Bloxham fired home a late equaliser.

But the striker was nowhere near Josh Griffiths’s line of sight in the Rovers goal, and the head coach said it would be nice to get some clarity on the situation.

“I think the bottom line is it does not change anything,” Hurst said. “However, I think it nice to get some clarity and some honesty.