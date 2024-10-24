Shrewsbury debrief: Another tough call adds to the misery

There was very little between the two sides on the pitch and both teams had chances in a game where there arguably should have been more goals.

But Jamie Lindsay scored the evening’s decisive one early in the second half as Salop fell to their ninth defeat in 13 League One games. So what were the talking points from the clash?

Controversy

There is no other place to start for Town apart from that disallowed goal in the 89th minute.

Firstly, it was a brilliant strike from substitute Tom Bloxham. He hit it sweetly, and it left Josh Griffiths with no chance.