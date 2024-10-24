Results can't be brushed aside says Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst

Salop have lost nine out of their opening 13 League One games this season and they occupy 21st place in the table.

And after losing to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening the Shrews head coach says his side could easily have more points to their name.

“I think in terms of performance and in terms of being in games and where the games have gone, people will say I am biased but it is my honest opinion, we could quite easily have more points than what we have got,” he said.