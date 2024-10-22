Paul Hurst gives take on late Shrewsbury disallowed goal

Tom Bloxham smashed the ball into the back of the net - one minute from time - to earn what he thought was a point for his Shrewsbury side on the road.

But referee Scott Simpson went over to his linesman and ruled the goal out for offside, penalising John Marquis for being in the Rovers keeper Josh Griffiths' line of sight.

And Hurst believes his side are not getting much luck when it comes to decisions going against them.

"I think John (Marquis) is offside, as in, he is in an offside position," the head coach said.

"But I am probably in the same position as a lot of people. I do not understand the rules anymore.

"I have seen a goal for Man City at the weekend. My opinion is that the goal should stand otherwise I think all you are going to do is get teams to put one near the keeper and all they are going to do is run out and say he is offside.

"So that was my personal view. John is 10 yards out maybe, I don't see and I have seen a picture he is nowhere near. The keeper almost apologised for not seeing it and not diving. It is a tough one to take.

"Clearly at the minute that is how our luck is going, and I have talked about luck, and people do not want to believe it. I think we have had a couple of recent examples that have gone against us.

"Is it even luck or is it decisions going against us? So from that in terms of that incident, I think it is extremely harsh."