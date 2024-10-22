Dave Edwards: As good as Shrewsbury have played - one mistake is costly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And it was a little bit unexpected on Thursday, because Exeter are a very, very good team who are very good on the ball.

They have very clever patterns of play in the build-up. The way they’re trying to build through the back three and the right wing-back comes inside to create an overload in midfield, makes it very hard for teams to win possession high up the pitch and they end up getting deeper and deeper.

I spoke to Chris Doig before the game and I said it might be a game where you spend a lot of time without the ball, and he gave me a little bit of a frown and said, ‘no, we’ve been working on it in training, we think we can catch these out a little bit and press a bit higher’.

It was a masterpiece the way they did press in that first half because Exeter were not able to get their overloads.

Town were so brave. Castledine was pushing up on the deep line in midfield and he was joined by Ojo or Rossiter, leaving themselves one-v-one at the back.

Exeter ran out of ideas in that first half, Shrewsbury were getting the ball back and using it really well.

They had some very good moments in that first half and created chances.