Bristol Rovers 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Salop denied by late offside flag

A second-half strike from Jamie Lindsay proved to be the game's all-important moment as Matt Taylor's side bounced back from defeat at Huddersfield at the weekend.

Town were denied a late equaliser in controversial style when substitute Tom Bloxham's stunning strike looked as if it had earned a point for Salop.

Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town and Promise Omochere of Bristol Rovers (AMA)

But as the Town players celebrated in front of the travelling supporters the referee made his way over the linesman and disallowed the goal for offside - it was hard to see who it was that was penalised.

Rovers should have led inside four minutes when Toby Savin produced a wonderful save to deny Shaq Forde when he was played through. The rebound fell to Scott Sinclair, who fired it wide.

Savin almost went from hero to zero when he dropped an inswinging corner onto the post - but it fell to Morgan Feeney, and the defender hooked it away.

With both sides having indifferent starts to the season, it was there for the taking, and Shrews had three huge chances before the break.

John Marquis was clean through on goal, but he delayed too long, and keeper Josh Griffiths got back to claim the ball.

George Lloyd, who has netted three times this season, saw an effort blocked inches behind, and he also missed from close range when Marquis' early cross caught the visitors out.

The hosts took the lead after the break when Lindsay produced an excellent left-footed effort from inside the box.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town and Connor Taylor of Bristol Rovers (AMA)

Salop went close to levelling the scores when Aaron Pierre headed goalwards, but the ball was cleared off the line.

Rovers hit the bar through Promise Omochere as the half wore on and Paul Hurst went to his bench and made four substitutes as he tried to turn the game on its head.

And Town thought they had got one back in closing moments when Bloxham fired home from outside the box but it was controversially ruled out and the game ended 1-0.

Bristol Rovers: Griffiths, Sousa (Mola 55), Moore, Wilson, Sinclair (Bilongo 72), Omochere, Sotiriou, Taylor, Conteh, Forde (McCormick 89), Lindsay (Ward 72).

Sub: Mola, Ward, Thomas, Garrett, Hutchinson, McCormick, Bilongo.

Shrews: Savin, M Feeney, Pierre, J Feeney (Winchester 73), Nurse (Benning 35), Gilliead (Hoole 73), Rossiter (Bloxham 73), Ojo, Castledine (Charles Sagoe Jr 73), Marquis, Lloyd.

Subs: Hoole, Benning, O'Reilly, Bloxham, Sagoe Jr, Perry, Winchester.