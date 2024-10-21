Shrewsbury leaders setting the standards for youngsters

After the 32-year-old scored a brace in Shrewsbury’s 5-3 win against Crawley more than a week ago Town boss Paul Hurst said Marquis drives standards in training.

And when asked about this trait by the Shropshire Star, the experienced forward said he is not the only one in the group that has those traits.

He said: “There are certain standards and there are certain non-negotiables like timekeeping and being late for sessions.

“That is all basic stuff that people should do very well. It is the details of training and the work that we do that is trying to make us better that we need to be on at each other in the right way.

“It is not always screaming and shouting, it can be encouragement too – that is still a way of driving standards and I think we have done that recently.

“With, A, a young group and, B, a new group with so many incomings over time I think there is definitely a few that stand out – that is quite natural.

“Jordy (Jordan Rossiter) and Winni (Carl Winchester) are natural leaders anyway. Jordy not so much in his voice, but more in his actions and the way he conducts himself and the way he trains.

“Winni just the way he performs and gets around the pitch is something you can be a leader in different ways. I feel like we have got a good balance of people with voices that lead by example and there are some good people for the younger lads to follow.

“It is not a hierarchy where the young lads are at the bottom and the older players are at the top there is lots of learning to do from top to bottom and as long as we all improve together as a group that is the most important thing.”

Marquis and his Town team-mates will have spent the weekend preparing for the trip to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night – a former team of Marquis.

The Gas lost 3-1 at Huddersfield on Saturday and are in a tricky spell of form themselves.