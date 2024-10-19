Midfielder wants team mates to be 'direct' amid rocky Shrewsbury start

Salop have taken eight points from their opening 12 League One games and they are firmly in the bottom four having played more than those around them.

After a good point at Bolton and an important 5-3 win at Crawley Town last weekend, Salop lost for the eighth time this season when they returned to action against Exeter on Thursday night.

And Ojo, who is on a season long-loan from Port Vale, says he and his team-mates needs to be honest with each other to move forward.

“I think, as you can imagine, it is a disappointing feeling after a good performance between boxes, but you do not get anything from it, we lost 2-0 again,” Ojo said.

“Two bad goals, an individual error, and I believe it is an offside call as well. It is just a disappointing feeling like so many times we have walked off with the same feeling.

“Maybe at times we could be a bit more direct to each other, especially when it is a mistake, and we will probably just move on and kind of brush it under the carpet.

“It might happen again, and speaking from experience you need to call each other out.

“I am not just here to play games and go back to my parent club. I want to keep the club up and in League One, that is what I came for. I need that and I want results.”

Town performed well in the first half of the clash, but found themselves behind, and Ojo says it does not matter how they do it, they just need points on the board.

“In possession, if we looked at the first half back, that is one of the best performances we have based on what we want to do and what we train on,” he continued.

“That came to fruition on the pitch, when we look back on it we will probably say it is amazing what we did there, but now with the emotion after a loss, we are fighting relegation so we need every point on the board.

“We almost want a game where it is super ugly and we might have five per cent ball possession and we win 3-0 at this moment in time.

“Again, we know it is still a long season, but we cannot keep saying it is going to come, it is going to come it has to come soon.”