Analysis: Shrewsbury must find a solution to defensive shortcomings

The footballing world was watching as Shrewsbury had the opportunity to win back-to-back League One matches for the first time since February 2023 in front of the Sky TV cameras.

But it was another missed opportunity for Town as their inconsistent form at the start of this season continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Exeter at the Croud Meadow.

The first half pretty much summed up Salop’s season. They played some decent football, created a host of chances – but failed to take them.

And a calamitous mistake from Toto Nsiala ensured they trailed at the break. The defender tried to take on Kamari Doyle on the edge of his own box, and the Brighton loanee took the ball off him and fired across Toby Savin into the back of the Salop net.

After a decent first half – from a performance perspective – Town ran out of steam and ideas after the break.

Gary Caldwell, who was taking charge of his 100th game as Exeter boss, made a double substitution which nullified any of Shrews’ threat.

Town arguably waited too long to make changes of their own as they chased the game. Tommi O’Reilly was introduced with just over 20 minutes left in place of Leo Castledine, who was Town’s best attacking threat on the night.

While the triple change of Charles Sagoe Jr, George Nurse and Taylor Perry was given just eight minutes to make an impact.